Now is the right time to buy a car

Today on Good Things Utah we are talking to Scott Harding with Utah Honda Dealers to discuss the extra efforts they’re using with COVID-19 and to keep their customers safe.

Utah Honda Dealers is an essential business and they are open for maintenance and buying and selling cars. They have made several modifications to make sure they’re taking care of their customers. Making sure the process is safer and easier for everyone. A few things they have changed is they’re sanitizing everything more frequently, offering home pickup and delivery, and they’ve enhanced the online shopping process.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the lives of our customers, communities, and neighbors. Beyond the most important need to stay healthy, we know that many are also experiencing financial stresses. We are offering several options with approved credit:

120 days with no payments

Interest Rates as low as 0%

No out of pocket and $240 a month on select leases

Together we will make it through these challenging times. Visit Utah Honda Dealers for additional information and to find your new car today.

This article contains sponsored content.