SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- It is a challenging and defining era of an athlete’s life, when the time to retire from their sport is upon them. Basketball player Eric Mika joined us on the show today to talk about his upcoming podcasts featuring athletes of all ranges. His new podcast Now for Later, offers conversations with accomplished athletes at all levels about their journeys, what they did to achieve their accomplishments, how to become a complete human off the field/court and how one can prepare for life after sports while still in the game. You can listen and learn on his Instagram.