Pleasant Grove, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nothing screams summer like a night at the rodeo. The Strawberry Days rodeo is the longest-running city celebration in Utah. Kennadie Austin, Miss Pleasant Grove & Hadley Seeds, Strawberry Days Rodeo Queen joined us on set today to talk about all the fun festivities coming this weekend to kick off this fun-filled. Then, tune in to see Kennadie Austin share a yummy recipe for chocolate-dipped strawberry rice krispie treats.

Strawberry Days will occur from Saturday, June 10th to Sunday, June 18th. The kick-off begins this Saturday with a “FireFighters Breakfast” from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with complimentary strawberries and cream. Other events include; a pie eating contest, concerts, a car show, a children’s parade, a 5k and kids fun run, chalk the block, carnivals, and more! Find a more detailed schedule by clicking here.

The Pleasant Grove, Strawberry Days Rodeo, is one of the best professional rodeos in the West, with nationally ranked cowboys from all over the United States participating in all four rodeo nights. Specialty shows and events are included, along with the popular bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, calf roping, barrel racing, wild cow milking contest, and much more.

Miss Pleasant Grove, Strawberry Days Rodeo Queen and Rodeo Committee invite everyone to participate in and enjoy all of the Strawberry Days events, not only this year but every year.

Visit https://strawberrydaysrodeo.com/ to purchase tickets to this year’s events! Find Miss Pleasant Grove on social media @kennadie_dawn and Strawberry Day’s Rodeo queen @seeds_6895.

S​​trawberry Rice Krispy Treat Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

One 10-ounce package of mini marshmallows

6 cups puffed rice cereal

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups freeze-dried strawberries, lightly crushed

⅓ cup heavy whipping cream

4 ounces chocolate – chopped

Directions:

Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet. Heat a large saucepan or Dutch oven over low heat, then add the butter and heat until melted. Add the marshmallows and stir until just melted, then stir in the cereal, salt, and 1 cup of strawberries until the cereal is coated Use cooking spray to spray your hands or a spatula and press the marshmallow mixture into the baking dish in an even layer Let set up 15 – 20 minutes Add the cream and chocolate to a small saucepan. Stir over low heat until the chocolate is completely melted and combined Remove to a bowl Cut the treats into 1-inch squares and place them on the cooling rack Dip one corner of each treat into the chocolate, then return to the cooking rack and sprinkle with a little of the remaining strawberries (OR) half a strawberry and add to the top of the treat Let the chocolate cool completely, then serve