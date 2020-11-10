Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Oakley Peterson, blogger at Nothing Down About it joined us this morning to share a beautiful message of learning to roll with the “unexpecteds” in parenthood. We can learn to not only accept the unexpected, but to celebrate it.

When her son was given an unexpected downs syndrome diagnosis, Oakley tells us she went through a mourning process to accept, and had to navigate what she thought her life was going to look like. In the process, she learned she’d been wrong about a lot and it wasn’t as different as she thought it would be.

Oakley goes on to talk celebrating your child’s differences, how to teach inclusion to other kids, and how to find joy in the hard places. The positivity and authenticity of Nothing Down About it has resulted in a large social media following for Oakley.

Follow her IG at @nothingdownaboutit and read her blog at nothingdownaboutit.com