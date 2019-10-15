Not your typical snow cone

“The final evolution of shaved ice,” this isn’t your typical snow cone! The treats at Vampire Penguin are light, fluffy, and creamy. A spot where you can create your own concoctions, choose from a variety of toppings, or pick from the menu, this American Fork location offers something for everyone.

Strawberry cheesecake, Mexican candy, root beer snow float, and peanut butter cup are only a few that can be found on the menu. The portions are generous, and the best part? Low calorie without sacrificing any flavor. Those who can’t have sugar, or who are lactose intolerant can enjoy indulging.

The first of it’s kind in Utah, Vampire Penguin has received five star reviews across the board! The interior is both elegant and cozy. Perfect to meet up with a friend, take your kids, or have a sweet treat for date night.

Visit Vampire Penguin at 356 N 750 W Suite D-7 American Fork, and peruse the menu at vampirepenguin.com/locations.