SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Make your meals simple but just adding water. This is exactly what the company Storage Chef aims to do. Storage Chef is the first subscription based food company, they are complete meals that come in small easy to store pouches. They even have a shelf life of up to 20 years. Jennifer and Teague Bengtzen are the CEO and President of Storage Chef. They joined us on the show today to discuss their “Help a Family” program, why they started the company and their magical Mango Habanero Chili. For more information and to order your meals, visit their website and instagram.