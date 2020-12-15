Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s not your mama’s cinnamon toast! Marco Niccoli, owner of am. Niccoli SALT and a new restaurant in the works, was in our kitchen and we love it when he stops by! Today we had his Rustik Oven Sourdough toast with whipped cream cheese buttercream, cinnamon streusel and pecans (open-face). He showed us how to make an easy and simple gourmet recipe you can make for these cozy winter days that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

A Sourdough Toast with whipped cream cheese buttercream, cinnamon streusel and pecans using bread from The Rustik Oven, a line of artisan bread that recently debuted in Salt Lake City had our mouths watering.

Step up your scrumptious holiday treats with this sweet yet savory open-face Sourdough toast that is packed with our favorite seasonal flavors!

This bread is absolutely perfect to use for this recipe because it’s super firm and will hold all of the ingredients on top without breakage or them seeping through the bread. It also has a great artisan taste that’ll add just the right amount of zest to your dish.

Chef Marco loves this bread from The Rustik Oven because it brings the great artisan taste and texture of a hand-crafted loaf together with the convenience and better shelf life of traditional grocery store bread. The brand was inspired by a traditional, European style of baking.

The product remains fresh for 12 days so you get that same delicious artisan taste as you would from a sourdough loaf from your favorite bakery but you don’t need to rush to use it up in two or three days before it goes stale.

Rustik puts a huge emphasis on its signature process: i.e. taking the time to make bread the right way, allowing it to ferment for at least 14 hours, rise and slow bake in real stone ovens. It’s all about bringing baking back to its roots and delivering real, authentic, delicious bread that you can now find in the grocery store.

Chef really appreciates that bread from The Rustik Oven is Non-GMO Project Verified. It’s available in three premium bread varieties — Artisan White, Sourdough and Hearty Grains & Seeds. Today he’s using the sourdough variety. The brand prides itself on using only simple and real ingredients. You can find bread from The Rustik Oven in the bread aisle at your local grocery store.

And there you have it, the only thing left to do is share with friends and family! Go check out Chef Marco’s site and TheRustikOven.com for more seasonal recipes. Website: amniccoli.com / therustikoven.com

Instagram: @am.niccoli.salt and @therustikoven

Ingredients

2 slices of The Rustik Oven Sourdough bread

½ cup whipped cream cheese buttercream

¼ cup cinnamon streusel

2 tablespoon pecans

Drizzle raw honey

Pinch sea salt

Instruction

1. Toast 2 slices of The Rustik Oven sourdough bread.

2. Spread each slice of toast with ¼ cup cream cheese buttercream.

3. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cinnamon streusel.

4. Finish with 1 tablespoon toasted and roughly chopped pecans and a pinch of sea salt.

Whipped cream cheese

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temperature

½ cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean

Instruction

1. Combine cream cheese and butter in a bowl. With a hand mixer whip together for 1-2 minutes until combined.

2. On low speed add powdered sugar and vanilla. Until well incorporated and then increase speed to high and whip until smooth and fluffy.

Cinnamon streusel

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

½ cup butter, melted

Pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.

3. Drizzle with melted butter and mix with a fork until the mixture is moist and can make small pea sized clumps.

4. Pour onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes until dry and let cool completely.