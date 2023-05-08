SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Rabbi Avremi Zippel, a local author and spiritual leader, joined us on the show to share about his upcoming memoir, “Not What I Expected,” which will be released on May 23, 2023.

Rabbi Zippel opened up about his personal experiences of overcoming child sexual abuse, navigating the criminal justice system, and the emotional journey of writing a memoir. He gave viewers some incite to the book’s powerful message of resilience and hope.

“Not What I Expected” is currently available for pre-sale on Amazon, and on May 23, The King’s English bookstore will be hosting a reading and signing with Rabbi Zippel. To stay updated on Rabbi Zippel’s work and events, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @utahrabbi.