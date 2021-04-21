Not getting enough sleep? It could be affecting your sex life

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Are you getting enough sleep? A new study out this morning says it could be adversely affecting your sex life. In fact, women who slept poorly were nearly twice as likely to report issues such as lack of sexual interest or pleasure than women who got plenty of shut-eye, according to the study published Wednesday in Menopause: The Journal of The North American Menopause Society. Poor sleep was measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, which asks questions about ability to fall and stay asleep, use of sleep medication, daytime drowsiness and more. In contrast, the study also found that good sleep quality was linked with having more sexual activity, a result that “doesn’t surprise anyone, right?” said senior author Dr. Stephanie Faubion, who directs the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Women’s Health.
- Plus, advice this morning from someone close to Oprah Winfrey: ‘If you want the job that will make you happy, get out of the job that is making you miserable’. Martha Beck says, “This has almost been like a global meditation. What isn’t working in your life rises to the surface. Going back to the way it was? It’s not going to happen.” Beck, the bestselling author and Harvard-trained sociologist known as “Oprah Winfrey’s life coach”, is talking about responses to the pandemic.
- And speaking of the pandemic, another hot hair trend is leaving that long hair that you’ve put off cutting at a salon. It’s being called XXL hair and apparently the longer the better!
- And we end the show with this, though you might not want to think about it, everyone’s got a deep, dark fear that affects how they behave and how they present themselves to the world. Some of us have fears about inward experiences, while others have fears related to their external environment. Either way, there’s no denying that everybody has something they’re really scared of. So, Reagan helps us take a look at the biggest fears of each zodiac sign. Join us for the fun details on a Wednesday morning edition of GTU.