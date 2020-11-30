Not done with your turkey yet? We’ll tell you how long leftovers last

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah today – From the turkey to the gravy and yes even the cranberry sauce… how long do those Thanksgiving leftovers last? We have the break down for you this morning. Some need to go in the freezer TODAY!
  • Plus, we share what one mom says about children and chores this time of year. We’ll tell you why she says she will always choose her child over doing the dirty dishes.
  • And the topic we all disagree on! Can you be in a relationship but have a best friend that’s a member of the opposite sex? Tune in to see us all weigh in on this hot button issue! Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors