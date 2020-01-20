Nostalgic and crowd-pleasing wedding food trends in 2020

When it comes wedding food, the biggest trend for 2020 is something you’ll recognize: nostalgic, crowd-pleasing foods that you’ve probably ate in your childhood.

This year’s trends will instead lean towards comfort foods that appeal to a large number of people and palates. Serve the food you love and that you want to eat. Just because it is your wedding does not mean it has to be ‘high end’ or ‘fancy’ — it should be delicious, approachable, and served beautifully.

Everyone has a budget for their wedding food and it’s something you should always keep in mind when planning your special day. Here are some ways to save money:

Know your guest count Opt for a weekday rather than a weekend Skip the plated full-service dinner and choose a buffet Consider eco-friendly disposable tableware vs. china service Create a catering budget

Book With Mon Cherie Catering This Weekend The Bridal Showcase And Receive $500 Off!

Enter here to for a chance to win tickets to the Utah Bridal Showcase!

This article contains sponsored content.