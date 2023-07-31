Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dive into the sweet world of Northern Eagle Market, a family-owned business that not only produces delightful maple syrup but also brings families and communities together around breakfast. Nathan and Lacey Byrd, the marketing professionals and co-founders of Northern Eagle Market, joined us on the show to share more.

Maple Cinnamon Protein Pancakes Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup oats

½ cup applesauce

1 banana (mashed with a fork)

1 cup Kodiak Cake Protein Pancake Mix

1 egg (whisked, optional)

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Northern Eagle Maple syrup to serve

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside. Heat a griddle or non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat, and once hot, spray it with non-stick spray. Pour pancake batter onto the griddle, 1/4 cup at a time, and cook until the first side is browned (about 2-3 minutes). Flip and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the second side is browned. Continue working in batches until all of the pancake batter is used up. Serve these delectable pancakes with Northern Eagle pure maple syrup and optionally, top with peanut butter, butter, or other favorite toppings.

Community Breakfast Palooza

To celebrate the spirit of community and breakfast, Northern Eagle Market is organizing an upcoming event called The Breakfast Palooza – an Entrepreneurs Breakfast Gyvr Hub happening in Lehi on August 4th, from 9 am to 11 am.

For more information, visit Northerneaglemarket.com, and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn @northerneaglemarket and @Nathan Lamar Byrd.