Juneteenth may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating. The City of North Salt Lake will have an event on Monday, Jun. 27 to celebrate Juneteeth. Eddie Thompson Jr., member of the MLK Human Rights Commission and Juneteenth event chair was joined with the mayor of North Salt Lake, Brian Horrocks and city council member, Alicia Van Langeveld to talk about the Juneteenth event on GTU.

Juneteeth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people that took place on Jun. 19, 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, Juneteeth became a federal holiday, making it the first time Utah has observed Juneteenth as a statewide holiday. The City of North Salt Lake has had weekly events held each Monday and decided to include a Juneteenth celebration for the event on Jun. 27. One of attractions at the event will be a Black History Museum Bus, which was a full fledged school bus transformed to be a history museum. The bus has murals on the outside of influential African-Americans including Ruby Bridges and Jane Manning, the first Black woman to enter Utah.

“We’ve been celebrating this holiday nationally for [over] 150 years nationally [and] 33 years here in Utah,” said Thompson. Thompson credited Betty Sawyer, NAACP-Ogden President, for bringing Juneteenth to the Beehive State. The event will have live music, food trucks with a special emphasis of Black owned businesses, raffles and dance contests.

The event will take place at Legacy Park, 1140 W 1100 N in North Salt Lake and will run from 5pm-8pm on Monday Jun. 27. All are invited to attend.