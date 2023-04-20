What are the statistics when it comes to men and mental health? Therapist Ashley Andrews tells us studies show that men are also less likely to report symptoms or seek out treatment. Some of the reasons why men might not seek help are:

Lack of close supports

peer judgments

cultural expectations

common stigmas

Affordability and accessibility to support

Not knowing how to do differently often leads to excessive stress and shame, which can impact or exacerbate underlying mental health and physical health issues.

Often men are bypassed when it comes to mental health, and especially in Utah. Nationally 20.1% or 1 in 10 men have depression or anxiety, however more than half that number will not seek treatment. Utah only reported 16.3% of men as being diagnosed with depression by a physician, much lower than women, but it is thought that this number is higher and symptoms under reported. Utah has consistently higher rates of self-reported lifetime depression than the U.S. rate (24.2% vs. 20.1% in 2021).

Ashley tells us to be willing to have honest conversations with friends and family. Be encouraging and help decrease the stigma of mental health and getting help. Support loved ones in getting help, which also helps in preventing and mitigating future physical health complications and issues from untreated stress and mental health.

purpleskycounseling.com