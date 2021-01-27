Normalizing diversity with breathtaking art

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Melissa Tshikampabo Kamba Boggs began drawing and painting as soon as she could pick up a paintbrush, and she tells us she’s grateful to have had the support of parents who encouraged the cultivation of her talent.

Formal training began during Melissa’s time at BYU. Her figurative oil paintings, ink and water colors are her favorite mediums to work with. Her focus is on depicting people of color, and those who’s stories have been pushed to the margins of society. She represents people who often aren’t seen in art.

Growing up as a kinesthetic and visual learner, Melissa didn’t see people or imagery that looked like her, and her desire was fueled her to represent people and their stories of different backgrounds in our world, through a different perspective.

Melissa hopes to continue to represent and normalize diversity, redefine what normal is, and what divinity is. To change, and shift people’s perspectives. We think she’s nailing it with her talent, grace, and inspiration.

Hop online to see and purchase her stunning work at www.tshikamba.com and IG @tshikamba