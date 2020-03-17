Nordstrom shuts it’s doors for two weeks

- On Good Things Utah today – Nordstrom is the latest store to shut down for two weeks across the country and here in Utah amid coronavirus concerns. The store closed last night and has no plans to reopen until the end of March but says it will continue to pay it’s employees. Plus, how long can the virus last on surfaces? Reagan has the surprising new chart. And speaking of charts, have you seen the one circulating on line that will help your kids stay on a schedule while stuck at home? We have it for you this morning.
- And with everything going on around the world, it’s easy to forget that it’s St. Patrick’s Day today! We take time out to celebrate with trivia and a performance of an Irish folk song favorite. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.