Four-time Olympic athlete, Taylor Fletcher joined us in the studio to report on his experience competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Fletcher has been on the U.S. Nordic Combined Team since 2009. The sport is a mix between ski jumping and cross country. The goal is to jump as far as you can and complete the rest of the race as fast as you can. Fletcher has enjoyed his time competing in the Olympics, and recently retired from the sport at the conclusion of this season.

He says that skiing is in his blood, so he will enjoy his time skiing the slopes for fun from now on. Fletcher is grateful for the places and experiences the sport has brought to his life. He encourages viewers and young kids to give it a shot.

You can follow Fletcher on Instagram @tfletchernordic and Twitter @TFletchernordic

The Park City FIS Continental Cup for Women’s Ski Jumping and Men’s Nordic Combined will be held at the Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow during March 12-13. This will be the first Continental Cup in Park City held for Women’s Ski Jumping since 2009.

This event will feature athletes from USA Nordic’s National, Junior National, and Beijing 2022 Olympic team! As well as other top Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping athletes of different nations from across the world.

Event Information: https://usanordic.org/event/park-city-fis-continental-cup/