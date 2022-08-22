The Utah Parent Center, a 40 year strong non-profit organization, is hosting a charity event at

Topgolf on September 15th. All proceeds will be benefiting children impacted by disabilities.

The Utah Parent Center was established by a group of parents with a mission of helping

children with disabilities to live more inclusive, successful lives. In order to do this the Utah

Parent Center provides information, training and resources to parents who may feel lost or

overwhelmed when navigating the complex experience of disabilities. This non-profit ensures

people that they are not alone and there is hope, help and guidance.

From physical disabilities to autism to things such as anxiety and depression, the Utah Parent

Center helps children of all ages with all kinds of disabilities for the entirety of their lives. All

services are free for families thanks to partnerships and donations.

Donate directly on their website or buy tickets to the night at Topgolf with dinner and a live

auction at www.utahparentcenter.org.

Facebook: Utah Parent Center

Instagram: @utahparentcenter

Twitter: @utparentcenter

Website: utahparentcenter.org