The Utah Parent Center, a 40 year strong non-profit organization, is hosting a charity event at
Topgolf on September 15th. All proceeds will be benefiting children impacted by disabilities.
The Utah Parent Center was established by a group of parents with a mission of helping
children with disabilities to live more inclusive, successful lives. In order to do this the Utah
Parent Center provides information, training and resources to parents who may feel lost or
overwhelmed when navigating the complex experience of disabilities. This non-profit ensures
people that they are not alone and there is hope, help and guidance.
From physical disabilities to autism to things such as anxiety and depression, the Utah Parent
Center helps children of all ages with all kinds of disabilities for the entirety of their lives. All
services are free for families thanks to partnerships and donations.
Donate directly on their website or buy tickets to the night at Topgolf with dinner and a live
auction at www.utahparentcenter.org.
Facebook: Utah Parent Center
Instagram: @utahparentcenter
Twitter: @utparentcenter
Website: utahparentcenter.org