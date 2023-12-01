- It’s the first day of December and that means it’s time to clean up! “No Shave” November is officially over and on the set to help us with all of our grooming needs is Billy Lee, the owner of United Barber Co and barber Pheonix Sustaita who is going to shave our ABC4 Engineer Mike Stringfellow live on the show this morning.
- Mike tells us he started growing his beard November 1st and he says his wife is ready for him to get rid of the beard. Mike says it’s been “no kissing for the entire month”! Mike – it’s about to be smooching season again because United Barber Co opened just a little over a year ago in Bountiful and Lee says it’s all about being comfortable, with your barber with the environment and that’s exactly what he’s tried to create. Customers are loving the experience, he says they even cater to kids!
- Pheonix says the first thing he does for clients is do a once over to make sure he’s not going to catch a mole or anything that sticks up on the face, then he starts shaving the long hairs, adds skin conditioners, and the treatment also comes with a hot towel service to pamper the skin. Lee says even if you typically do your own shave, “everybody needs to feel special, everybody needs to feel pampered.”
- If you would like to try United Barber Co, they are offering our GTU viewers 20% off for the next two weeks if you mention Good Things Utah at checkout. Visit unitedbarberco.com for more information.
No-Shave November is over, time to clean up with United Barber Co
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now