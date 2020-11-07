No plans this weekend? Here’s a few new movies to check out.

It's fitness Friday, and Arline with Body By Criola stopped by to work us out heading into the weekend. A certified FMS (functional training coach), nutritionist and professional “hype girl” with seven years of experience has made her life's work to make fit, healthy lifestyles tangible to all people.

Watch Arline introduce us to some at-home workout ideas you can adapt to working out at home without buying weights since COVID has kept many of us from being able to get gym equipment, or with limited gym usage.

Arline truly believes you can make fantastic workouts anywhere you are, whether its at your local park or even in your living room. For makeshift weights, use milk jugs with rice, beans or even water for makeshift dumbbells. You can use the wall to help stabilize, and also as a makeshift bench for different leg and booty workouts. DIY kettlebells can be found in laundry detergent bottles which will allow you to do one-armed kettlebell exercises like one-armed swings, push press, clean and press, snatches, lunges and one-leg deadlifts. Put some socks on and do wall split squats, single arm push ups against the wall, wall sit shifts or plush planks.

More at: Bodybycriola.com IG: @BodybyCriola