No need to run away and join the circus when there’s Root to Rise Studio!

“Root To Rise Studio” owners Bryan and Chantel Flanders joined us this morning to tell us all about their studio at Station Park in Farmington that offers yoga, aerial and acrobatic classes! The duo has a full lineup of yoga classes from fundamentals to power, yin, restore, ashtanga and chakra classes.

They aim to make exercise fun, reduce stress, and bring balance to body and mind. They tell us there’s no need to run away and join the circus, they’re the next best thing! The aerial and acrobatic classes offer both adults and kids a chance to learn these performing arts.

We loved meeting Chantel and Bryan, and we had a blast watching their acrobatic demo firsthand. If you’re new to Root To Rise Studio and a Utah resident, your whole first week is free! That’s all class access: yoga, aerials and acrobatics.

Find Root to Rise Studio on Facebook Root to Rise Studio and IG @roottorisestudio