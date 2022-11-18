SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) There seems to be a sense of shame and guilt surrounding men wearing toupees and using cosmetics in general. Emily Cheney is normalizing men doing things to raise their confidence. Toupees have come a long way in the last decade, and for those with hair loss it is an ideal solution that looks and behaves naturally.

Chad Argyle, a fellow toupee wearer, spoke about his experience with this method. He spoke of how his toupee has upped his confidence, giving him the ability to go about life without worry about how his hair looks.

