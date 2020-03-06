No fuss shrimp and pasta

We’re giving all the kudos to Elaine this morning, as we called her late yesterday (after a cancellation) to come cook with us today! So what do you do when the producers call you last minute? You come up with a recipe using things you already have on hand!

Frozen shrimp and pasta are two things that Elaine always has in her freezer and pantry. Place your raw/frozen shrimp in a pot of cold water, then go to town with whatever spices suit your taste!

Elaine tossed in the following:

Salt

Lemon

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Crushed red pepper

Cayenne pepper

Organic mustard spice

Let your shrimp defrost in cold water. Once thawed, cook your shrimp, drain, and leave about a quarter of a cup left of the liquid. This will be used for your pasta.

Separately, cook whatever pasta you have according to the directions.

Now you can add your shrimp on top of the pasta, or leave it separate. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil, lemon and cheese and dinner is prepared!