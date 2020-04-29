No eggs, milk, or butter? Depression cake makes a comeback.

The Depression Cake was created during the Great Depression when ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter were hard to come by. The recipe calls for flour, sugar and cocoa powder, plus a few other pantry staples. You can stir it up in one bowl and when it’s done, finish with powdered sugar, whipped cream, or nothing at all. The result is a delicious cake that’s a crowd-pleaser, er, quarantine-pleaser!

Nicea expertly showed off her baking skills in the kitchen, and Surae said it was tasty! Check out their fun segment, and try your hand at this easy recipe.

Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (or black cocoa)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup cooled brewed coffee (or water)

Instructions: