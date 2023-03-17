SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a sweet treat for your children this St. Patrick’s Day? Then try this quick and easy recipe! Lindy Davies joined us to demonstrate how to make fun No-Bake Shamrock Cheesecake cups!

Ingredients:

20 Oreos, pulsed into crumbs

12 oz cream cheese, 1 and 1/2 packages softened

4 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp peppermint extract

3/4 cup cool whip

green food coloring, to get desired green color

mini chocolate chips, for topping

cool whip, for topping

Directions:

Using a blender or small food processor, pulse Oreos until you have crumbs. Evenly divide the crumbs among 4 glasses. In a mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and sugar. Beat until fluffy with an electric mixer. Add in the peppermint extract and cool whip, mix again until combined. Add in a few drops of green food coloring and mix. Refrigerate the cheesecake mixture in the mixing bowl for 30 minutes. After 30 -60 minutes, spoon the cheesecake mixture into the glasses. Add a dollop of cool whip. Top each cheesecake with mini chocolate chips. Enjoy!

You can find more information or message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies!