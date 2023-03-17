SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a sweet treat for your children this St. Patrick’s Day? Then try this quick and easy recipe! Lindy Davies joined us to demonstrate how to make fun No-Bake Shamrock Cheesecake cups!

Ingredients:

  • 20 Oreos, pulsed into crumbs
  • 12 oz cream cheese, 1 and 1/2 packages softened
  • 4 tbsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
  • 3/4 cup cool whip
  • green food coloring, to get desired green color
  • mini chocolate chips, for topping
  • cool whip, for topping

Directions: 

  1. Using a blender or small food processor, pulse Oreos until you have crumbs. Evenly divide the crumbs among 4 glasses.
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and sugar. Beat until fluffy with an electric mixer. Add in the peppermint extract and cool whip, mix again until combined. Add in a few drops of green food coloring and mix. 
  3. Refrigerate the cheesecake mixture in the mixing bowl for 30 minutes.
  4. After 30 -60 minutes, spoon the cheesecake mixture into the glasses.
  5. Add a dollop of cool whip. 
  6. Top each cheesecake with mini chocolate chips.
  7. Enjoy! 

You can find more information or message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies!