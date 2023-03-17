SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a sweet treat for your children this St. Patrick’s Day? Then try this quick and easy recipe! Lindy Davies joined us to demonstrate how to make fun No-Bake Shamrock Cheesecake cups!
Ingredients:
- 20 Oreos, pulsed into crumbs
- 12 oz cream cheese, 1 and 1/2 packages softened
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
- 3/4 cup cool whip
- green food coloring, to get desired green color
- mini chocolate chips, for topping
- cool whip, for topping
Directions:
- Using a blender or small food processor, pulse Oreos until you have crumbs. Evenly divide the crumbs among 4 glasses.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese and sugar. Beat until fluffy with an electric mixer. Add in the peppermint extract and cool whip, mix again until combined. Add in a few drops of green food coloring and mix.
- Refrigerate the cheesecake mixture in the mixing bowl for 30 minutes.
- After 30 -60 minutes, spoon the cheesecake mixture into the glasses.
- Add a dollop of cool whip.
- Top each cheesecake with mini chocolate chips.
- Enjoy!
You can find more information or message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies!