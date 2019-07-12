Newsfore Opt-In Form

No Bake Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Love quick and easy snacks for when you’re on the go? Then this recipe is for you!

Nicea and her cute daughters Natalie and Kate showed us a simple but delicious peanut butter granola bar recipe. Learn the DeGering approved way to make these popular treats right in your own kitchen!

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups Rice Krispies Cereal
1 1/2 cups oats
3/4 cup mixed nuts (chopped)
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

  1. Line a 7 x 11 inch pan with foil. Leave some of the foil hanging over the edge so that you can lift the granola bars out easily.
  2. In a large bowl combine the cereal, oats, and chopped nuts.
  3. In a medium sized bowl combine the peanut butter, honey, and brown sugar. Stir together well.
  4. Place in microwave and heat for 1 minute on high. Stir together well after removing from microwave until it’s creamy and smooth.
  5. Place back in the microwave and heat for another 30 seconds. Remove from microwave and stir in vanilla.
  6. Pour over the cereal mixture that is in the other bowl and stir together well. Be sure all of the dry ingredients are coated well.
  7. Place mixture into prepared pan and spread evenly over all. Press down well with the back of a wooden spoon or you can use your fingers.
  8. Let cool for 30-45 minutes or stick in the fridge until it’s set.
  9. Lift foil out of pan and slice into bars or squares the size you want.

