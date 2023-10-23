SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Craving something sweet, but hoping to keep the calorie count down? Savvy says the Ninja Creami machine might just be the answer. Whether you want a refreshing treat or a tasty way to get your protein in, Savvy has a recipe just for you.

Protein option:

protiein shake or Fairlife Milk + 1 packet of protein powder

1 tbs of preferred jello pudding flavor

Regular vanilla:

Fairlife Milk

1 tbs of preferred jello pudding flavor

Pina Colada:

coconut cream

pineapple chunks

If you end up purchasing the magical machine, you might find yourself preparing a little something sweet to enjoy each night of the week. The key is to mix your preferred liquid with a spoonful of jello pudding mix and let freeze overnight. Then the Ninja Creami will do the rest. Mix on your favorite setting, add a little extra liquid and some delicious mix-ins and you are good to go.