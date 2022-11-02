PAROWAN, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Nine-year-old Charlie Stowell creates the most amazing tie dyed shirts, dish towels, aprons and sweatshirts. Based out of Iron County, Utah, Stowell and her mother Robin have transformed plain white clothing into festive and wearable works of art.

Started in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a then six-year-old Stowell wanted to find a new way to keep herself entertained while being cooped up indoors. Stowell’s mother posted her daughter’s masterpieces on Facebook and they sold out in just two minutes. The younger Stowell was inspired to sell these as she was on a mission to get a bike. After selling 84 dish towels, her dreams became a reality when she finally had enough funds to purchase them. Her next goal is to make enough money to travel to Egypt.

To get your hands on some of these dish towels, follow Stowell on Instagram: @charlieandthecolors