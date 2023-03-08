- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nick Cannon, father of 12, announced that he is expecting again – this time, it’s a game show. In a post shared to Instagram, Cannon, 42, revealed he would be starring in “Who’s Having My Baby,” hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. The show will premiere this spring on E!, but few details were released in the teaser. “You’re going to get some contestants that want to have your baby,” Hart says in the short promo, suggesting the show will focus on women interested in procreating with Cannon. The “Wild ‘n Out” host teased fans on social media March 6 with a cryptic Instagram story featuring a baby bottle emoji.
- “Expect some big news tomorrow,” Cannon wrote alongside a curious eyes emoji and a baby bottle emoji that had fans speculating an announcement of baby No. 13. Cannon is notoriously the father of 12 children, whom he shares with six women, including twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 5 months, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 3 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; Zen, who died due to brain cancer in December 2021, and Halo Marie, 2 months, with Alyssa Scott; and Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi. We hope you tune in with us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
by: Nicea DeGering
