Nicea’s Fun Finds

Nicea is sharing some of her favorite new hot products with us today. The first one is for all you bug haters out there. Snapy is an insect catcher that lets you scoop up the offending bug and release it gently outside. We think Nicea will keep killing spiders instead of catching them, but it’s worth a try! Our second product is from a viewer who loves to have fun nails that you can take off and use again. Red Aspen Nail Dashes are reusable pop-on manicures that come is different colors and designs. They last several days and can be removed with soap and water. Nicea also brought her favorite items from Lush including the Bubblegum Lip Scrub and the Ocean Salt face and body scrub. Plus, Valjean Labs facial serums Hydrate and Glow are perfect for brightening up your skin in this winter weather and finally, her favorite lip serum? Two Faced Lip Injection Extreme. It can instantly plump up your lips without injections.