It’s birthday week for Good Things Utah, and each day we’re featuring a host’s favorite drink. Today Nicea kicks things off by bringing in Brooke Martin. A sommelier and wine broker, Brooke highlights her favorite white wines for fall and winter, as well as what to pair with them. The best part? All wines can be purchased right here in Utah!

Chardonnay: A versatile wine that goes with just about anything. Seafood, onion soup, cream of mushroom soup, dishes with creamy sauces, white meats, chicken piccata, risotto, and oysters.

Sauvignon Blanc/Pinot Grigio: A lighter wine, this one is great for white meats, herbs, and softer cheeses like goat cheese as well as salads.

Viognier: A fuller-bodied wine with floral notes, this pairs well with scallops, chicken, and aromatic herbs like Thai Basil.

Riesling: Think spicy when choosing this one! It ranges from sweet to dry in style. Try it with duck, pork, and chicken. Or cayenne pepper, ginger, clove, cinnamon, and teriyaki sauce. Brooke loves pairing with sushi, Indian food, Thai food, roasted veggies, eggplant and squash.

