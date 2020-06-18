Nicea’s favorite curling iron for beachy waves

- When it comes to the perfect beachy wave, there is a pink curling iron that Nicea loves to use. It’s under thirty dollars on Amazon right now and it has just the right size of barrel to give your hair soft waves, without looking like it’s been crimped in the 80’s! Nicea brought her crimping iron and two other curling irons to show us the difference. For the summer of 2020 beachy look, she says start at least two inches down from your part. And if you need to turn the bottom ends under use your flat iron. She also has a Bio-Ionic curling iron she uses to get a curl instead of a wave. This one is easy to use because you don’t have to turn your wrist – there is a built in feature that wraps the hair right around the barrel. Tune in and follow along with all of her hot tools and summer hair tips!