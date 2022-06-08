- Nicea stepped into the kitchen for us this morning to show us how to make one of her family’s favorite fast, and easy dinners. She says she and her daughters are trying to do less red meat at home, so she’s been on the lookout for delicious chicken and turkey options. She found this copy cat recipe for PF Chang’s Lettuce Wraps and says she now makes it several times a month to rave reviews! Here is that recipe:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha, optional
- 1 (8-ounce) can whole water chestnuts, drained and diced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 head butter lettuce
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add ground chicken and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the chicken as it cooks; drain excess fat.
- Stir in garlic, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger and Sriracha until onions have become translucent, about 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in chestnuts and green onions until tender, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf, taco-style. For a link to the recipe click here: https://damndelicious.net/2014/05/30/pf-changs-chicken-lettuce-wraps/