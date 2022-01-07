Nicea’s daughters share the latest winter fashion trends

- For today’s Fashion Fix Nicea brought her teenage daughters Natalie and Kate to the set to talk about style for Winter 2022. Both girls just returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to New York City and say they were inspired by street fashion in the Big Apple and the styles are easy to wear right here in Utah. Natalie and Kate say when it comes to outwear they saw a lot of people wearing scarfs. And puffer coats are absolutely everything right now! Everyone in New York was wearing one of these. They add warmth in the cold winter and an effortless chic to an outfit.
- Natalie also says don’t be afraid to sport a Canadian tuxedo! (denim on denim) They can be very fun and shearling is an upcoming trend for 2022. She is loving the “preppy” style and paired it with a preppy type 80’s sweater. Also classic and striped sweaters are a great winter staple. It’s timeless and can look good on everyone.
- When it comes to footwear, platform chunky boots and sneakers are the coolest shoes of the season. Some fun options for sneakers are Converse, Vans, and Nikes. Doc Martens are also a boot classic.
