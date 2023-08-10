- On Good Things Utah this morning – Thousands of Hawaii residents flee their homes on Maui due to rapidly spreading wildfires, leading to the destruction of parts of Lahaina Town, a historic destination dating back to the 1700s, and causing at least 36 deaths. The fires caught the island off guard, leaving behind charred vehicles and ruins of historic buildings, with firefighters battling blazes at multiple locations. Lahaina residents describe harrowing escapes as flames surrounded them, leading to emergency evacuations even into the ocean. The death toll is expected to rise as fires continue to burn and search operations expand. Our own Nicea DeGering’s daughter Kate was vacationing with her boyfriend’s family when the fires started earlier this week. They have been cut off from their Airbnb by the flames and damage and continue to just wait on word of roads reopening so they can try to get back and retrieve their luggage.
- Strong winds from Hurricane Dora contributed to the fires’ rapid spread, underscoring the impact of extreme weather events driven by climate change. Tourists are advised to avoid affected areas, with thousands leaving Maui and a makeshift shelter being set up for displaced residents. The fires are unique to Hawaii, typically igniting in grasslands on the dry sides of islands and being smaller in scale compared to mainland fires. Search-and-rescue teams are working to locate survivors amid the devastation, with communication challenges hindering their efforts. The cause of the fires is attributed to a combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and high winds. Federal resources, including National Guard helicopters, are mobilized to assist with firefighting and rescue operations. The impact of the fires is profound, destroying significant portions of Lahaina Town’s economic core and personal property of many residents. We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU.
Nicea’s daughter is in Maui as the island is ravaged by deadly wildfires
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now