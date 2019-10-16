Nicea was on GMA!!!

Today on GTU, We watched Nicea get her nails done in a Spa segment on Good Morning America! She is in NYC for a dance trip with her daughter, and decided to stop by GMA and check it out. Who knew she would make national TV air time!!! whoooo hooooo, Niesh! You are a STAR! (Although you are always a star to us here in Utah.

Surae was super psyched this morning that the Nationals are going to the World Series! She threw on her red Nats hat and messed up her hair to show her support. She also talked about Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson going on paternity leave. Some players and fans not really loving the idea..but some baby comes before baseball…

Deena Marie asked the question, “Do you sleep train your baby?” One mom that had plenty of knowledge on the subject couldn’t make it happen when it came to her own baby. Getting babies to sleep can be hard! Reagan shared that her two boys slept in dog beds in her room for years. She said it sure didn’t help with sleep training. Yikes.

She broke Instagram… Jennifer Aniston decided to get on Instagram yesterday, and it broke the button. She now has over 8 million followers, and she just has one photo posted. Her ex Justin Theroux even posted a “whoot whoot”. Love it when ex’s can be “Friends”.

Plus, we coincidentally posed like Jennifer and Courtney! Share your best Jen and Courtney pose on Instagram and use the hashtag #gtufriendspose for a chance to be featured on our show this Friday!