Nicea updates viewers on being stalked and impersonated online

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It was just over a year ago that Nicea shared with our viewers that she was being stalked and impersonated online. Now after a year long police investigation, she is sharing an update. The District Attorney’s office declined to file charges against a Utah man who was suspected of the crime, but Nicea wants viewers to know that over the past year she has found a message in what felt like an awful mess. She is speaking out, using her voice in hopes that others will feel empowered to do the same.
- Plus, after receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on the air almost two weeks ago the hosts are talking about news this morning that the U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination. The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts – making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.” More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
- And would The Rock get your vote if he ran for president? A new poll says thousands of Americans say absolutely… So would the actor actually run? We have his comments in his latest interview.
- Finally, how many hours do men actually spend in the bathroom? Reagan has the results of a poll of men vs. women that made us laugh this morning! Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU on this Tuesday.