Nicea talks about therapy for her TMJ and the healing power of kindness

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – A new documentary about Britney Spears’s conservatorship is coming to Netflix. On Tuesday, the streamer teased the upcoming project, titled Britney Vs. Spears, followed by the trailer on Wednesday. The clip features a recording of the singer’s harrowing June 23 testimony, in which she is heard saying, “I have worked my whole life. I don’t owe these people anything.” According to Variety, the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary has been underway for a year and will feature various “key figures” in Britney’s life. We have a sneak peek this morning.
- Plus, in recent years, psychologists have gained a deeper understanding of human kindness and its benefits, but as Claudia Hammond writes, there’s still so much to explore. Since the pandemic began, people tell me they’ve been thinking a lot more about kindness. Maybe they’ve noticed the mutual aid groups that have sprung up around the world to help during lockdowns, or perhaps it’s because the cessation of normal everyday life has forced them to reconsider their values and what really matters in life. To read more on a new kindness study, click here: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210921-what-we-do-and-dont-know-about-kindness
- Finally, Nicea shares her physical therapy experience for TMJ. Her therapist says she’s not alone in seeking treatment after wearing masks for much of the pandemic. She shows us the exercises she is now doing nightly to help ease jaw popping and earaches! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
