Nicea, Surae and Reagan’s favorite beauty products

Today Nicea, Surae and Reagan shared their current favorite beauty products!

Surae has shown us before her magnetic eyelashes, but today shared her falsies that adhere to magnetic eyeliner! If you want a flawless look, try the Ardell Magnetic Gel Liner.

Add some shimmer and shine to your eyes this holiday with Lady Gaga’s ‘Haus Laboratories’ eye shadow. Definitely a favorite of Surae’s along with her plumping lip gloss to make lips look big and full.

While we’re focusing on the additions, don’t forget your base, sunscreen! Yes, even if it is overcast outside, you still need to protect your skin. Nicea shared three you can try which include SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair, SkinMedica Essential Defense and Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield. Mention this segment at Utah Facial Plastics and get 20% off these products.

Lastly, don’t forget to freshen your smile with The Doctor’s Brush Picks that Reagan uses to get everything out from in between her teeth.