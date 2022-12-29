- It’s Nicea’s go-to nacho recipe! She and her daughter Natalie are making sheet pan Easy Chicken Nachos in our GTU kitchen this morning. It was a big hit at her house for Christmas dinner so we asked her to share the recipe with all of us:
- INGREDIENTS
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
- 1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives
- 12 ounces sharp cheddar or Monterey jack cheese, or a combination (3 cups shredded)
- 1 small roma tomato
- 8 medium scallions
- 1 small jalapeño
- 1 pound rotisserie chicken meat (from a 4 to 5-pound chicken)
- 1/2 cup salsa
- 1 (16-ounce) bag restaurant-style tortilla chips
- Sour cream, for serving
- INSTRUCTIONS
- Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Prepare the following, keeping them separate: Drain and rinse 1 can black beans. Drain 1 can sliced black olives. Grate 12 ounces sharp cheddar or Monterey jack cheese on the large holes of a box grater (about 3 cups). Chop 1 roma tomato. Thinly slice 8 scallions and 1 small jalapeño.
- Shred 1 pound cooked chicken into a medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup salsa and toss to combine.
- Build the nachos: arrange about half of a 16-ounce bag of tortilla chips on the baking sheet in an even layer. Top with half of the seasoned chicken and a handful of shredded cheese. Layer the remaining chips on top, followed by the remaining chicken and cheese. Sprinkle with the black beans.
- Bake the nachos until the cheese is melted and the chips around the edges are beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Just before serving, garnish with the black olives, jalapeño, tomato, dollops of sour cream, and scallions.
- https://www.thekitchn.com/chicken-nachos-22955990
