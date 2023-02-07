- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nicea is back from New York City and she is talking about visiting her oldest daughter Natalie in the city and showing her youngest daughter a potential college. When she says those kids are leaving the nest – she’s serious, they are sure flying far!
- Plus, iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that she wasn’t totally prepared for how aging would affect her hair. Crawford then also admitted that seeing her 21-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber’s gorgeous locks only makes her jealous! “I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!” she told the magazine. “Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too,” Crawford, 56, continued. “I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn’t aware that the texture was going to change, it was going to become more brittle, it was going to shed more, and basically just be lackluster.” This became Crawford’s latest goal for her brand, Meaningful Beauty: to address not only my aging hair but to bring a solution to the market for the many other women out there experiencing these aging hair issues. The model knows a thing or two about great hair — her legendary blowout has inspired many copycats as Gen Z recreates the look. “It’s always fun to see trends and styles come back around but updated at the same time,” she said of the big blowout she made famous coming back around. “It reminds me of all the things about ’90s style that I loved. There was an unapologetically sexy and fun attitude.” We ask our hosts, what is the toughest part of aging for you? Tune in for the answer on today’s Good Things Utah.
Nicea shares her favorite things to see in New York City
by: Nicea DeGering
