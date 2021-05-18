Nicea, Reagan, Surae and Brian share a few of their very favorite things

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

“Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens, Brown paper packages tied up with strings, These are a few of my favorite things”…. We love that song and showing off our favs! Today on the show each of our hosts shared some of their favorite things they are using right now. Starting with Surae. Here are links to some of the items she is using everyday!

Our Place Always Pan https://fromourplace.com/products/always-essential-cooking-pan?variant=32876763021387&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=us_shopping-smart_bestsellers&gclid=CjwKCAjwqIiFBhAHEiwANg9szuFKMo7c7Ln89lMytKzB3_oz2ven72qXOkC49vFVfJQNxCF9RJp5yRoCR5oQAvD_BwE Lint Bin

https://www.amazon.com/J-MORE-Laundry-Magnetic-Off-White/dp/B07W8TG5FT/ref=asc_df_B07W8TG5FT/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=366384144638&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=15872497337178313293&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9029756&hvtargid=pla-816914842016&psc=1&tag=&ref=&adgrpid=76224529357&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvadid=366384144638&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=15872497337178313293&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9029756&hvtargid=pla-816914842016



Makeup Towels https://www.amazon.com/Kaufman-Reusable-Cleansing-Absorbent-Washcloths/dp/B08KTSMBR2/ref=asc_df_B08KTSMBR2/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=475864413482&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=14250372890373932882&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9029756&hvtargid=pla-1074183160447&psc=1

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads https://www.amazon.com/Reusable-Remover-Washable-Laundry-Eco-Friendly/dp/B083QNTCD9/ref=bmx_7?pd_rd_w=1V2ln&pf_rd_p=e8693f8f-29a2-4e3d-acf6-ce23d1970043&pf_rd_r=D95122F7XR4Z419BAT1V&pd_rd_r=87c825a1-1a5f-4cd5-95d2-f3779b256bcf&pd_rd_wg=BVava&pd_rd_i=B083QNTCD9&psc=1

Invisible Pens https://www.amazon.com/FLYOME-Invisible-Upgraded-Message-Goodies/dp/B07QN9CLCM/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=INVISIBLE+BLUE+LIGHT+PENS&qid=1621278270&sr=8-1





Brian is all about wedding prep right now, so it makes sense that he shared where he got his tuxedo and shoes for the big day:

Wedding Tux https://www.truegentlemansupply.com/



Wedding Shoes https://www.allenedmonds.com/shoes-boots/mens-shoes/oxfords-derbys/strand-cap-toe-oxford/SF1635B.html?dwvar_SF1635B_color=1626#start



And if you know Reagan, you know she loves makeup, and she loves to share! Tune in to see her try her favorite eye lift product from Trish McEvoy. If you’d like more information, here are the links:

Trish McEvoy Instant Eye Lift https://www.trishmcevoy.com/collections/best-sellers/products/instant-eye-lift?gclid=CjwKCAjwqIiFBhAHEiwANg9szoE-NPDXMw3vYEOUBeik706nHQ7o_OG4DzRmt4ah9LrxKX05S79EXRoC9Z0QAvD_BwE&variant=32072337326115

Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème https://www.lauramercier.com/body/moisturizer/?gclid=CjwKCAjwqIiFBhAHEiwANg9szmo2TIZf7TVBduYwzcOM4Llih8WdRgbCg42ya5Y-WtqMZ_BQv4xHOhoCSDkQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Essie white nail polish https://www.target.com/p/essie-nail-polish-blanc-0-46-fl-oz/-/A-13249354?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&AFID=google_pla_df&fndsrc=tgtao&DFA=71700000014814225&CPNG=PLA_Beauty%2BPersonal+Care%2BShopping_Brand%7CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty&adgroup=SC_Health%2BBeauty&LID=700000001170770pgs&LNM=PRODUCT_GROUP&network=g&device=c&location=9029719&targetid=pla-894573305459&ds_rl=1246978&ds_rl=1248099&gclid=CjwKCAjwqIiFBhAHEiwANg9szvXajLbIczutEhF2nv1fTCOOvpVp1TJHRLee01KSsUTHYyrEfPamKxoC4q4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds



And finally, Nicea is sharing her favorite items from Utah Facial Plastics. It’s where she gets all of her skincare. Including one product named “Most Innovative” by Allure. You can find out more about what Nicea uses on her skin here: www.utahfacialplastics.com

TNS Advanced+ Serum

HA 5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

Mineral Brush On Sunscreen

And here’s where to find her favorite perfume: English Pear & Freesia Cologne

