Nicea, Reagan, Surae and Brian share a few of their very favorite things

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

“Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens, Brown paper packages tied up with strings, These are a few of my favorite things”…. We love that song and showing off our favs! Today on the show each of our hosts shared some of their favorite things they are using right now. Starting with Surae. Here are links to some of the items she is using everyday!

Brian is all about wedding prep right now, so it makes sense that he shared where he got his tuxedo and shoes for the big day:

And if you know Reagan, you know she loves makeup, and she loves to share! Tune in to see her try her favorite eye lift product from Trish McEvoy. If you’d like more information, here are the links:

And finally, Nicea is sharing her favorite items from Utah Facial Plastics. It’s where she gets all of her skincare. Including one product named “Most Innovative” by Allure. You can find out more about what Nicea uses on her skin here: www.utahfacialplastics.com

Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors