Nicea opens up about her divorce

Chase Hansen is one incredible eleven-year old! He is cheif kid officer at Kid Labs, co-founder of Project Empathy, has appeared on Good Morning America, and he just gave a TEDx talk! One the youngest TEDx speakers in history, Chase is one of a handful of kids to have stood on the stage to share wisdom with the world, a little boy with a simple message to a global audience on something so relevant now during COVID. Chase tackled what we do about loneliness and despair, and if it has an impact on health.

Next up, Chase is rolling out two new initiatives. Helping the homeless through Project Empathy, he wants to host listening pods over meals to gather more data and foster more connections, particularly with disenfranchised populations that are actively non-compliant. Hoping to learn their stories in order to serve them better, and he need the community to pitch in! He and his family are in need of people who are willing to commit to training in how to properly listen and report the data they hear, and also those who are able to be sponsors and financial supporters of the cause.