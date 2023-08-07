- On Good Things Utah this morning – Sofia Vergara, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Channing Tatum, Alicia Keys and our very own Nicea DeGering! The celebrities in Los Angeles all came out to see the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour at SoFi Stadium, and so did thousands of Utahns. Nicea flew out with her daughter Natalie on Thursday (and dozens of other Taylor Swift fans on the flight) and attended the sold out concert Friday night. She says most Swifties arrive around 2-3 in the afternoon and buy merchandise, share bracelets and take picture after picture after picture before the openers even take the stage at 6:30 pm.
- Even though Nicea’s seats were at the tippy top of the stadium she says no matter where you sat, you just got swept away in the three and a half hour performance with the audience singing along to every verse at the top of their lungs. Natalie got emotional several times and Nicea says those moments with her daughter were worth the price of admission! We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a fun Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea makes it to Los Angeles and the Eras Tour
by: Nicea DeGering
