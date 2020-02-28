Nicea joins us live from Disneyland

Today on Good Things Utah, Nicea joins us live from The Happiest Place on Earth! Showcasing a brand new parade called ‘Magic Happens,’ she gives us a firsthand look at the awe-inspiring floats, costumes, and characters now dazzling guests for the first time! Also during table talk, Jackson from The Mix 105.1 wants to know why so many people make plans without intending to keep them. Rude! We share the most common excuses we hear. Plus, from how to make sure your luggage comes off the plane first to scoring an entire row to yourself, Ali shares must-know travel hacks for you and your family. Finally, Surae has the top places to travel this spring if you have kids or teens — all of this and more, Friday on GTU!

Gone are the days when men are expected to stand when a woman leaves the room. Etiquette experts are speaking up about antiquated traditions that no longer apply! Do you agree or disagree? At least SOME of us are old romantics who appreciate some chivalry… Right?! If you’re looking to have more kindness in your life, Jackson is sharing a challenge he wants us to all to try!

At the end of the show, our viewers weighed in! We were shocked to learn that 51% of people say they would trade in their smart phones for a flip phone! Could you do that? We aren’t so sure, but we CAN tell you why an increasing number of millennials are ‘downgrading’ their phones right now for a change of pace.