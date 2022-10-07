- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our team is all back together on this Friday morning! Nicea just returned from her girl’s trip to Italy and is sharing all of her tips for travel to the Amalfi Coast, Rome and Capri.
- Plus, actor Matthew McConaughey wants guys to take a little time to meditate on their hopes and dreams. On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor, 52, opened up to his followers in a video about the virtues of journaling, imploring men to be more introspective about their feelings through the power of writing. “Look I’ve had a lot of my male friends, dudes, say, ‘Nah I don’t want to journal, man. Dudes don’t journal.’ Yeah we do and I’ll tell you why,” he begins the video message. “Any of you dudes out there who work daily to be better men, have places you want to go, things you want to achieve in life, be better fathers, be better friends, be better at our career, write them down.” McConaughey goes on to argue that when we begin to jot down the aspirations we have for our lives, we become “objectively aware of what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re chasing.” “It’s like a personal contract with ourselves that we can look at — or not look at — to keep us on track and get us where we want to go,” he says. “So there you go, dudes. Get yourself a journal and pull a pen out.”
- At the end of the show – Go get a delicious frappe today! Today’s popular American versions of the Greek frappé contains milk, cream, or even ice cream, blended with instant coffee, while the authentic Greek frappé contains no milk products. Greeks are quick to boast that the most important thing to know about a Greek frappé is that it does not contain ice cream, only crushed ice cubes and that it is shaken until it foams. 1994 – first frappucino is blended in Boston at shop called Coffee Connection… and later that year Starbucks acquires the coffee connection stores… the rest is history recipes courtesy starbuckssecretmenu.net, here’s one of the favorite secret recipes!
- Squid Game Frappucino
- –strawberries and creme frappucino
- –add one scoop of dragon fruit
- –add two pumps of white mocha
- –mocha drizzle on top
