- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nicea got her Drivers License renewed yesterday and wanted to share how you can make the process at the DMV go smoothly. The tip is an easy and relatively simple one: make an appointment on line before you go in! Nicea says because she had an appointment she went to the front of the line and only waited minutes to pay and check out. The whole experience lasted under ten minutes and employees there asked her to share her experience with viewers in hopes of everyone making an appointment. If you haven’t been to the DMV recently, just know you will definitely have a long wait if you don’t hop on line and put your name in the queue first.
- Plus, have your children ever lost a favorite toy? Deena’s son Link just misplaced his favorite red car and Deena says she has searched high and low and can’t find it. So what is a parent to do when the emotional attachment is real? Surae suggested getting another red car? Tune in with us this morning to see our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.
