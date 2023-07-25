- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies start the show today talking about their busy holiday weekend, including both watching Deena’s play, being part of the Days of 47′ Parade and Nicea getting slapped in the back by a homeless person while walking in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday! Plus, Deena shows us the cute tradition that her parents have started with her boys at her home. She even brought video of what they add to a certain space every time they visit the grandkids – we think it’s super cute!
- Also on the show, how to save money on that next Disney vacation. One author says it can be done if you follow her tips: “You’ve probably seen the surprise “We’re going to Disney!” videos plastered all over your Facebook wall. You’ve heard your child’s not-so-secret birthday wish whisper. You’ve dreamed of being one of those families posing in front of Magic Kingdom in your cutesy coordinated Disney merch. And now you’re determined: You want to take your kids to Disney. Then you Google “average cost of a Disney vacation” and, once you pick your jaw up off the floor, you wonder who’s bankrolling this trip. Because it might be the most magical place on earth, but it sure doesn’t sound like the most magical place for your bank account.
- Let’s be clear, though: You can absolutely have an amazing Disney trip without feeling like you need to take out a second mortgage. And don’t stress yourself out comparing your budget-friendly trip to the sequined-Mouse-ear-extravaganza your cousin shared on social media. Comparison is the thief of joy. Disney is what you make it… no matter how much — or more to the point, little — you spend. To help you harness the power of your inner frugal Disney ninja, I gleaned the wisdom of a slew of seasoned, Mickey-lovin’ mamas. Read on to discover their (and my) best tips and hacks for saving money on a trip to Disney.
- Buy Disney Gift Cards
- I can’t tell you how many Disney-planning pros recommended this hack! Basically, you work out a budget for what you want to spend while at the Disney parks. Then you buy Disney gift cards at a discount from a participating wholesale store like BJs Wholesale, Sam’s Club, or Walmart — most of which offer a 4% discount on the gift cards. You can amplify your savings if you use a good cash-back credit card to make the purchase. Target, while it doesn’t offer a discount on the gift cards, offers a 5% discount with them for using their Target REDcard or Debit REDcard. This includes Disney gift cards. Word to the wise, though? One mom we spoke to warned that Target doesn’t seem to love it when you buy $1,000 worth of gift cards in a single transaction. If you go this route, start shopping sooner and pick up a few cards every visit (’cause, hello, we’re all hitting up Target on the reg anyway).
- Use a Disney Vacation Planner
- Raise your hand if you hadn’t realized before that Disney planners are free (raises hand). It’s true! Any reputable Disney-centric travel agent should not charge for the basic service of helping you arrange your trip. Add-on services may be offered at á la carte costs, but you don’t have to opt for any extras. Not only does a Disney Vacation Planner’s vast expertise save you invaluable time, but it can also save you a bundle. They know how to get all the best discounts and promotions, and they’ll even sit on the phone for hours to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.
- Skip the Park Hopper Option
- What I’m about to tell you is a controversial opinion in some circles, but hear me out. When purchasing your Disney park tickets, you’ll have to choose between a base ticket and a park hopper ticket. The latter is exactly like it sounds — it lets you bounce from park to park on the same day. Since there are four parks at Disney World (Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios), this may seem like the most logical way to squeeze it all in. However, depending on the day you choose, adding the park hopper option can tack on $50 – $80 per ticket per day. Your kids will be exhausted from trekking around the park, you’ll be a hot — quite literally — mess. Save money by devoting one full day to each park you pick, breaking somewhere in the middle to nap and swim at your hotel.” We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Nicea gets slapped in downtown Salt Lake City and how to save money on your next Disneyland vacation
