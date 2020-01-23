Nicea DeGering opens up about being stalked and hacked

On Good Things Utah today – We start the show on a serious note. Our GTU family has had our on line information stolen. Nicea has been personally stalked and her identity stolen. Over the last several months, viewers, guests of the show and even strangers have reached out to say they’ve been contacted by a “Nicea DeGering” inappropriately. She has also been put on no less than six dating sites including Tinder, Bumble and Match. She is sharing today because it’s time for all of us on GTU to take control back and let viewers know if they’ve been contacted by this phony “Nicea DeGering” they have been scammed.

We invited Assistant Chief Nate Mutter from the Attorney General’s office to help us and our viewers understand how widespread this hacking issue is and what law enforcement is now doing to fight back.

Our tech expert Christopher Krause says there are things you can do immediately to protect yourself on line. And start with changing your passwords, every single one of them, more frequently than you might think.