- On Good Things Utah this morning – How did she do it? When Nicea found out a few months ago that her oldest daughter Natalie’s graduation from FIT in New York City was on a Wednesday night in May at 4:00 pm, and her daughter Kate’s graduation from Alta High School in Utah was at 10:00 am the next day, she thought there was just no way to make it to both. Then she got creative with booking flights and figured out how to take a red eye to Los Angeles after graduation in NYC and still make it back to Utah before 10:00am.
- She says she just made it by the skin of her teeth! After graduation in Central Park, she and Natalie lugged six heavy suitcases through rain and standstill traffic to catch their LA flight. They slept on a bench in the airport until the next flight to Utah at 5:00 am, arriving about an hour before the graduation at the Huntsman Center that morning. Kate saw her mom and sister run through the crowd right before she headed inside for the ceremony. This is the stuff movies are made of! Nicea says she is proud and utterly exhausted. Good thing it’s a long weekend. Congratulations to both of Nicea’s daughters and every member of the Class of 2023. We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
Nicea attends two graduations in one day across the country from each other
by: Nicea DeGering
